JCPS students, parents protest against SROs outside of school board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students, parents and other community members gathered outside Central High School Tuesday evening to protest against having armed resource officers in schools.

The crowd, primarily Black, gathered outside after the auditorium was cleared as a woman speaking about her child catching COVID at school was interrupted during public comment. One or two people were escorted out of the room for the interruption; several minutes later, the entire room was cleared and the meeting appeared to end.

By 7:30 p.m., the school board officially ended the meeting, citing law enforcement advice as the basis for their decision.

Outside, and before the meeting was formally canceled, protesters on megaphones spoke out about why they didn’t feel comfortable having armed officers inside schools.

“If I could die outside of school because of guns, what makes you think I want to be around guns inside of school?” one child, a JCPS student, said.

“We are kids, not criminals,” another student said. “We are kids, not statistics. I am someone’s daughter.”

Two weeks ago, three JCPS students in Russell were shot waiting for the school bus in the early morning. 16-year-old Eastern High School student Tyree Smith died after being rushed to the hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields expressed concern about JCPS’ lack of school resource officers after the deadly shooting, saying the district needs its own police force.

According to Dr. Marty Pollio, it would not have been possible to prevent the shooting with school officers because it was a drive-by shooting not on school grounds and a reflection of the rising violent crime facing juveniles in Louisville.

This story will be updated.

