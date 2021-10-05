Support Local Businesses
LouVax working on permanent COVID-19 vaccine location in PRP

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louvax plans to set up a permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic in one of the most under-vaccinated communities in Louisville.

Tuesday, vaccines were administered in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at Valley Neighborhood Place just off Dixie Highway. Vaccination rates in that part of town are low. The city’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday showed 50% to 60% of PRP residents are partially vaccinated and 40% to 50% are fully vaccinated.

LouVax hopes a permanent vaccine clinic will make access easier for people who haven’t gotten their shot or need a second dose or a booster shot.

“We’re trying to set this up as a standing clinic where we’re always here in the community,” nurse and LouVax team member Heather Wisdom said. “We’re in an area of a low vaccination rate and we’re just trying to be here as a public service to make sure it’s available.”

Louvax will be set up for vaccination at Valley Neighborhood Place every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Appointment are not necessary and vaccinations are free. Staff is on hand to answer any questions.

Find other LouVax locations and dates here.

