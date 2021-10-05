Support Local Businesses
Man charged with murder after hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Louisville cemetery

Shaali Singogo, 32, was charged with murder and first degree criminal mischief.
Shaali Singogo, 32, was charged with murder and first degree criminal mischief.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany man was arrested and charged after a single-vehicle crash in a Louisville cemetery back in September that killed one man.

Shaali Singogo, 32, was charged with murder and first degree criminal mischief.

According to an arrest report, Audubon Park Police Department and Louisville Metro Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Preston Highway around 10 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Witnesses told police they had seen a man take items from the vehicle after the crash and fled the scene.

Police found a pedestrian who had been hit by the vehicle and was listed in critical condition. The man was sent to University Hospital and died shortly after he arrived.

Detectives determined that Singogo was a suspect in the crash after hearing a recorded call where the suspect admitted to being involved the night of the incident.

The recording stated the suspect drove through a fence and into a cemetery where he crashed and fled, according to police.

Video evidence also showed Singogo’s vehicle was driving past the speed limit. Interviews conducted by police also claimed the suspect had been drinking on the night of the incident.

After further evidence was uncovered that the incident was possibly intentional, LMPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

Police said damages caused during the night of the crash includes a fence estimated at least $10,000 in worth, as well as headstones costing around $2,000 each.

Singogo was arrested on Tuesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

