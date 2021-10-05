Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Open well in Louisville park under investigation after child allegedly fell in it

Metro Parks officials found a Metro Sewer District well sitting empty in Camp Taylor Memorial...
Metro Parks officials found a Metro Sewer District well sitting empty in Camp Taylor Memorial Park with its cast iron cover removed.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks officials found a Metro Sewer District well with its cast iron cover removed, exposing a brick lined well more than 6 feet deep in Camp Taylor Memorial Park.

It is unclear how long the well has been there, and the department was alerted to it after someone claiming to be a parent sent an email to WAVE 3 News describing an incident involving their child falling into it and hurting themselves last on Sept. 30. The parent claimed to have made calls to Metro Parks on Thursday after the accident and another call reporting the incident to 311.

A spokeswoman for Metro Parks said the original call on Thursday apparently went to a recorded line in the wrong department. An investigation was continuing into the call to 311.

Tuesday morning, MSD workers found the well in the park covered only by a small piece of wood. They roped off the area until an MSD employee arrived to reposition the cast iron lid.

It is believed someone may have tried to steal the lid.

“They’ll try to sneak it into a load,” MSD Communications manager Sheryl Lauder said. “Like, even if they’re just taking a bunch of cardboard, they’ll put a manhole cover in there in the middle of it to give it more weight, and then the scrap yard will call us and say, ‘Hey we got some manhole covers. We got your grates. Come get them.’ It’s a crazy, vicious cycle.”

Unsuspecting picnickers were surprised to find out about the hazard just a few yards away.

“I was thinking that’s crazy because my kids would come here and play by themselves,” Serena Coulter said. " I mean, you know, on their bikes. So, they could’ve fell through it, I mean, if it’s been there the whole time.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner

Latest News

A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple...
Rollover crash on I-65 South near Fairgrounds causes delays
Shaali Singogo, 32, was charged with murder and first degree criminal mischief.
Man charged with murder after hitting pedestrian with vehicle in Louisville cemetery
Beginning Wednesday, October 6, a number of camps set up by Louisville's homeless population in...
21 day eviction notice for downtown homeless camps ends
In August 2018, Kell was on his bicycle on Westport Road heading home from work.
Three years later, Westport Road fatal hit and run remains unsolved