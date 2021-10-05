Open well in Louisville park under investigation after child allegedly fell in it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Parks officials found a Metro Sewer District well with its cast iron cover removed, exposing a brick lined well more than 6 feet deep in Camp Taylor Memorial Park.

It is unclear how long the well has been there, and the department was alerted to it after someone claiming to be a parent sent an email to WAVE 3 News describing an incident involving their child falling into it and hurting themselves last on Sept. 30. The parent claimed to have made calls to Metro Parks on Thursday after the accident and another call reporting the incident to 311.

A spokeswoman for Metro Parks said the original call on Thursday apparently went to a recorded line in the wrong department. An investigation was continuing into the call to 311.

Tuesday morning, MSD workers found the well in the park covered only by a small piece of wood. They roped off the area until an MSD employee arrived to reposition the cast iron lid.

It is believed someone may have tried to steal the lid.

“They’ll try to sneak it into a load,” MSD Communications manager Sheryl Lauder said. “Like, even if they’re just taking a bunch of cardboard, they’ll put a manhole cover in there in the middle of it to give it more weight, and then the scrap yard will call us and say, ‘Hey we got some manhole covers. We got your grates. Come get them.’ It’s a crazy, vicious cycle.”

Unsuspecting picnickers were surprised to find out about the hazard just a few yards away.

“I was thinking that’s crazy because my kids would come here and play by themselves,” Serena Coulter said. " I mean, you know, on their bikes. So, they could’ve fell through it, I mean, if it’s been there the whole time.”

