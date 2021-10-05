Rise in violence attributed to COVID-19 pandemic, city officials claim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If the question is whether COVID-19 cases are trending up or down in Louisville, the answer depends on the week.

Louisville Metro Health and Wellness provided their latest COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, showing a familiar up and down trend.

A week after cases dropped by a thousand to 2,600 cases, they’re back up over a thousand, to 3,700 cases.

“This may represent a plateau,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage of Metro Health and Wellness said. “We hope it represents a slow downward trend, so hopefully we’ll start to see those numbers continue to slowly go down.”

Since the end of 2019, doctors have also seen an alarming trend in another pandemic: violence.

Violence as a public health issue isn’t new. In fact, it’s been studied for decades. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped fan the flames of violence, doctors fear.

“The pandemic saw millions of children out of school, while gun sales hit record highs,” Dr. Monique Williams of Louisville’s Office of Healthy and Safe Neighborhoods said.

On Tuesday, Metro Health and Wellness said violent crime numbers are already down this year with children in school.

Monique Williams said there are multiple factors beyond the control of just a victim or an offender.

“People don’t just generally wake up and decide they’re going to shoot somebody,” she said. “There are many factors that are out of the control of an individual that play into how violence is happening in our community.”

Williams said there has to systemic changes to fix systemic issues.

”The hardest thing is probably the paradigm shift that has to happen,” Williams said. “We have to be more holistic in our approach.”

Williams said people of color are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 and ten times as likely to be a victim of gun violence, and both the gun violence pandemic and COVID-19 pandemic are disproportionately affecting black neighborhoods.

