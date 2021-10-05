Support Local Businesses
Rollover crash on I-65 South near Fairgrounds causes delays

A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple...
A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple lanes and caused large delays Tuesday afternoon.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple lanes and caused large delays Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was called in to police around 3:54 p.m., according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

TRIMARC cameras show one vehicle completely rolled over onto its hood.

MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed an ambulance had been sent to the location and headed to University Hospital, but could not confirm how many victims were involved.

The left shoulder and left three lanes of I-65 South were blocked as crews clear the scene. TRIMARC said all lanes opened back up as of 4:45 p.m.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Louisville Metro Police and will update this story with more details.

