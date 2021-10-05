Support Local Businesses
Thousands of dollars raised in memory of Louisville children killed in Panama City Beach

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner(Family photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WAVE) - Panama City Beach businesses worked together to raise funds for the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, named in honor of two Louisville children killed in an auto accident at a Florida golf course back in December.

The two children died after a truck struck them while playing mini-golf at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park in Panama City Beach.

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor’s parents, created the foundation shortly after the tragedy to help raise money going into resources and education for community children.

Nearly $25,000 was raised Friday during the city’s Bay Point Golf Scramble, where more than 100 people showed up to help give back to the community, WJHG reported.

The Kirchgessners said the money will go into purchasing books to donate to local schools and foster care families.

“Addie and Baylor loved books and the beach,” the Kirchgessners said in a release. “It just makes sense that money generously donated by area businesses, will put books right back into the hands of the children who live here.”

The foundation has previously funded other projects including a library remodel, new playground equipment, and thousands of books donated to elementary schools.

