Video shows terrifying moments as Louisville man dragged by car

By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newly released video shows a man being dragged by a car following a horrific road rage incident on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

Dalton Hendren and his fiancée were out riding their motorcycles when they said they encountered an aggressive driver.

Hendren said that driver tried to crash into his fiancée.

“I fell back with her and just let him go,” Hendren said. “I normally would have chased him down, but I stayed back because I could tell she was scared.”

He added he and his fiancée eventually caught back up with the driver by accident, and that’s when he said the driver took things way too far.

“Well, when we come to a stop, he got over behind us and he bumped my tire, and I did a little burnout to try and make him back up,” Hendren said. “And that’s when he pulled forward and put his back bumper on my tire.”

He told his fiancée to take off.

The rest was all caught on video. Hendren’s bike lodged in place, and when he went to tell the driver to back off, things got heated.

“The window was up,” Hendren said. “I was trying to get into the window. I was going after him at the point. His window was up, and he took off and I just dropped my elbow in the back window.”

The driver of the car has yet to be caught by police.

