Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police

Latest News

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years
Some encouraging news on the pandemic. Cases nationwide continue to decline. (Source: CNN...
Cases dropping, call for more boosters
Gov. Beshear said the General Assembly will have the final say on the essential worker bonuses.
Gov. Beshear to propose $400M in essential worker bonuses for Kentucky
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference...
Arizona can’t use COVID money for anti-mask grants, feds say