Bullitt County firefighter honored by organization after his sudden death

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral for firefighter Joey Wright of the Nichols Fire District in Bullitt County was held Tuesday at Little Flock Baptist Church on Preston Highway after he unexpectedly died during intense training two weeks ago.

Wright joined Nichols Fire District in 2015 and took numerous courses to enhance his knowledge, a show of his dedication to the job, Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis said.

Zechariah Cartledge with Running 4 Heroes honored Wright by running a mile while carrying a red-line flag. The organization raises funds for the families of firefighters who die in the line of duty.

In addition to receiving the flag used during Cartledge’s run, a handwritten note will also be sent to the Wright family on behalf of Running 4 Heroes.

Watch Cartledge’s message and run for Wright below.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.