Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - He was a Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver who was admired by the children on his bus and adored by his family and friends. Terry Smith, 26, was just starting the next chapter of his life when he was shot and killed September 24 on I-264 near Dixie Highway during a shootout police said he had nothing to do with.

Smith was on his way to work. His fiancé, Ashley Sproul, is frustrated and pained that there were no cameras to catch the shooting, and no one has come forward to help catch who killed Smith.

Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson Expressway. Smith and his fiancé, Ashley Sproul, were due to be married on June 18, 2022. (Source: Ashley Sproul)

The humm of his fish tank fills the empty gaps in Sproul’s home.

“He was goofy and silly and joked with the kids,” Sproul said of Smith. “He played basketball with the neighborhood kids they came over, that was every day: work, come home and play with the kids. That’s all we did, and now my life is quiet.

That goofiness, her fiancé, and a father of three boys, was taken away on that September morning.

“He was just trying to go to work,” Sproul said. “To take care of his family and people who are out here at 5:40 in the morning shooting guns on the highway.”

The shooting happened 10 minutes after Smith left home and just yards away from his exit to his first of two jobs as a JCPS bus driver.

“He was our life,” Sproul said. “For something like this to happen to someone so innocent like terry it’s a wakeup call. It could literally be anybody trying to go to work.”

That Friday was supposed to be a step closer to Smith’s future with Sproul. They had a wedding set for June 18 and were planning on building a home for their growing family.

“We found out I was pregnant April 1st and by April 3rd he picked her name out,” Sproul said. “He was confident he got his girl.”

Smith was killed on the Watterson Expressway. It’s the same highway, as a child, his family used to bring him to better opportunities. That same journey stamped on his body with a I-264 tattoo. Sproul said he was shot just below it.

“If the situation was reversed, he would have called in he would have stopped to make sure everybody was okay,” Sproul said. “He doesn’t deserve for everybody who saw something to not call and help. His family doesn’t deserve it, his kids don’t deserve it.”

Sproul said his three young boys still search for daddy in the mornings.

“And then when they ask who did it, I can’t give them that answer,” Sproul said. “Because nobody will help give a tip, nobody will call in and give an answer.”

Louisville Metro police said Smith was not involved in the shooting that took his life. Sproul said she was told highway cameras didn’t catch the shooting because the recordings are live and it was too dark for nearby cameras.

Sproul is also frustrated that JCPS - the company she said Smith devoted his life to as a bus driver - never acknowledge his death or made a statement. WAVE 3 News reached out to JCPS after learning of Smith’s death. The school district denied to make a comment or provide information.

Smith never get to meet Aniya, the baby girl he prayed for. She’s expected a week before his birthday this December.

“He picked Aniya because it means the answer of God,” Sproul said. “Then the middle name will be ‘Journey’ and he picked that middle name because of the journey that he had been through.”

Now Sproul is waiting for an answer and on a new journey without the other half of her future.

