FORECAST: More showers/downpours today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Downpours/thunderstorms will remain off-and-on through Friday
  • RETURN TO SUMMER? Highs jump back into the mid-80s this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Off-and-on showers this morning with a brief break expected by midday. Thunderstorms will then pop to the south and drift north into the area through the evening; some could be locally strong or heavy.

Evening thunderstorms will ease to just passing areas of showers overnight into early Thursday. Once again, localized heavier rainfall amounts can take place.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the greatest risk shifting more east by the afternoon hours. Scattered thunderstorms will ease to just spotty showers for the night.

The low-pressure in charge of our rain chances this week will finally get kicked out of the region by Friday, allowing for a drier and warmer weekend.

