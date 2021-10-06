Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rounds of rain through Thursday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: On-and-off midweek downpours
  • RETURN TO SUMMER? High jump into the mid-80s this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the afternoon and evening. Some of these could feature heavy rain at times. Highs today top out in the 70s.

Rounds of rain will continue to track through the region tonight. Once again, localized heavy rain is possible.

We’ll still need the rain gear on Thursday as more scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. The best chance for rain will shift east through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow sit in the 70s.

Rain chances gradually decrease Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Isolated downpours are possible on Friday before we see a much drier and warmer weekend.

