FORECAST: Soggy at times Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Downpours this evening and overnight, some heavy

Rain chances going down late Thursday & Friday

Drier & warmer by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect rain at times overnight; moderate to heavy rainfall for some will cause some concern for flooding. Temperatures will be in the 60s for overnight lows.

Waves of rain will continue to wrap around the area of low pressure responsible for the unsettled weather on Thursday. This will eventually move away from the region late Thursday. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s expected.

As thunderstorms fade, we’ll see some area of fog develop overnight into early Friday with temperatures in the 60s. Once Friday morning’s fog dissipates, we’ll watch for the development of just a few showers and storms by Friday afternoon. By and large Friday will be the driest day in a while with highs in the 70s!

Long range data continues to point to a drier and warmer weekend as highs return to the lower 80s. This pattern should last into mid next week.

