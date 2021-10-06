Support Local Businesses
Frazier Rehab unveils new gym

Frazier Rehab offers an extensive range of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services,...
Frazier Rehab offers an extensive range of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, including brain injury recovery, spinal cord medicine, stroke recovery, movement disorders, and pediatric rehabilitation.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The gym for Frazier Rehab’s fitness and wellness program has been moved so that it can serve more people in Louisville.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new medical facility, which is now located on the ground floor of Medical Plaza Two on East Liberty Street. It was previously on the 9th floor of Frazier Rehab.

“The new location is more accessible and offers opportunities to grow and expand services to people with disabilities,” a statement from UofL Health said.

At the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by leaders of UofL Health and patients from Frazier Rehab.

“This is astronomical,” patient Beth Griffith said. “I mean, what they do for people here. There’s always hope. You have to push yourself. You don’t do the woulda, coulda, shoulda. You push yourself and you say, ‘I try’ every day.”

Frazier Rehab offers an extensive range of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services, including brain injury recovery, spinal cord medicine, stroke recovery, movement disorders, and pediatric rehabilitation.

