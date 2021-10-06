Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/6

Still active for a couple more days with this low pressure near the area. Feeder rain bands will rotate in from the south/southeast during this time. Some could produce very heavy rainfall and even a few strong storms possible.

The low will be mainly to our north Friday which will cut down on much of the action, but not entirely.

The weekend does looks dry, breezy and WARM. Back into the mid 80s (upper?) 80s we go!

One or two systems get involved in the setup for next week. The video will cover that in more detail.

