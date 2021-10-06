Horse racing news and notes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trainer Brad Cox has a dynamic duo for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Keeneland’s Fall Meet begins on Friday.

Let’s start with Cox, who has the top two favorites for November’s Classic which will be contested at Del Mar in California. His speed demon Knicks Go is considered to be the top contender for the prestigious mile and a quarter race, which will likely decide Horse of the Year. Knicks Go is coming off a superb performance in taking the Lukas Classic this past Saturday at Churchill Downs. The runner was eased by jockey Joel Rosario in the final sixteenth of a mile and still just missed the track record by a couple of ticks. In August, Knicks Go also took the Whitney at Saratoga.

Cox will also send Essential Quality to Del Mar and this colt is coming off a pair of outstanding wins, having captured the Belmont Stakes and then the Travers Stakes. The trainer has quite a one-two punch for the Classic.

“We have two horses that shouldn’t get in each others way,” said Cox after Saturday’s race.” We have the best of both worlds. Knicks Go has the speed and Essential Quality can place himself in a place he’s comfortable and make his long run.”

The Breeders’ Cup Classic will run on November fifth.

Now to the Keeneland meet which always produces contenders for the Breeders’ Cup races. The action begins Friday and that card includes a pair of stakes, the Alcibiades for 2-year-old fillies, and the Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix for sprinters.

Saturday’s card is even more compelling with a slate of five stakes, highlighted by the Keeneland Turf Mile and the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity for the 2-year-old colts.

Sunday’s slate includes three more stakes with the Juddmonte Spinster for fillies and mares as the headliner.

Letruska, rated as the top female this year in the U.S., will try to continue her fabulous 2021 as the Spinster favorite.

The Keeneland meet runs through October 30.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.