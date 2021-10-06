‘I felt safer in Afghanistan’: LMDC officers plead for change at jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections union are speaking out about poor work conditions and daily struggles they face due to understaffing at the jail.

The corrections officers requested not to be identified.

“You want to talk about safety?” one LMDC officer said. “Here’s something — I felt safer in Afghanistan at times than when I’m in this jail.”

LMDC officers say they feel their lives are at risk nearly every day while trying to enforce the law against people who defy it without support, acknowledgement, or respect from jail leadership.

“There’s been riots at the jail before, fires that’ve happened recently,” an officer said.

Pictures sent to WAVE 3 News from inside the jail showed confiscated weapons and contraband, including shots of inmates being beaten after fights, and according to officers, they were allegedly the targets of the attacks.

“My anxiety hits as soon as clock in,” an officer said. “Every day is an unpredictable moment.”

About two correctional officers oversee 200 to 300 inmates at one time, they said.

“I’ve been in fights so bad, one of them the worst I’ve ever been in,” one of the corrections officers said. “The only reason I got back up is because my radio flew when the (inmate) took me to the ground. An officer happened to see my foot come off the ground, there were only two cameras around.”

The officers claim most equipment at the jail isn’t working, leading to the inability to hold the proper people accountable for mistakes, most caused by fatigue and short staffing. They said a typical work week is 16-hour days for usually four days in a row, and during that time, the officers said there is usually no time for breaks.

“I’ve gotten into my car, getting ready to turn the key and have fallen asleep,” one officer said. “Woken up in the middle of the night and better hurry up and get home and don’t want to get a write up for something that’s out of hands.”

Without major changes, the officers told WAVE 3 News things will get worse.

“Even if you’re not pro-officer in this situation and you’re on the other side of things, you have loved ones in there,” an officer said. “You have to be on our side on this when it affects us and we can’t do our job properly, (inmates are) at risk.”

If there were a change in leadership, the corrections officers said it would take a lot for the next person in charge to build trust.

WAVE 3 News has been denied open records requests on alleged violent incidents at the jail, because of “ongoing investigations.”

