Keeneland limiting attendance for 2021 Fall Meet

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland will be off to the races when the Fall Meet starts on Friday, Oct. 8.

The flags are up downtown, the track is buzzing already and a sold-out crowd is expected this weekend.

According to Keeneland’s website, this Friday and Saturday’s races are sold-out, with tickets still available for Sunday.

All general admission, reserved seating and dining tickets must be purchased in advance. There are no on site tickets sold.

Back in July, the track announced that the Fall Meet would open at full capacity. Posts on the track’s social media account said attendance will now be capped around 20,000 people.

A comment said the decision was made to give patrons the most enjoyable experience.

Before railbirds head through the turnstile to place their bets, they’ll need to have their tickets purchased online ready on their phones. No cash will be accepted at the gates.

The Fall Meet at Keeneland runs Wednesday through Sunday until October 30, with no races on Monday or Tuesday.

