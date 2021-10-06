LMPD officer crashes near corner of Broadway, South 12th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was hurt after a Wednesday afternoon crash at the corner of West Broadway and 12th Street.

The officer was responding to an emergency call around 1:30 p.m., and he had his lights and siren on, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The officer swerved to avoid a car in a left turn lane and hit a traffic light pole.

He had minor injuries and didn’t go to the hospital, Mitchell said. The other driver wasn’t hit.

