Louisville Metro clears downtown homeless encampments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville took steps Wednesday to remove homeless encampments from the downtown area. People living under the Interstate 65 overpass at several downtown locations had 21 days notice to vacate the area. Most did, but those that didn’t spent Wednesday morning collecting their things and finding a new place to go.

On the corner of Jackson and Jefferson Streets, Jeff Gill helped gather people’s belongings. Gill, the founder of outreach program Hip Hop Cares, said cleaning up the streets doesn’t clean up their problems.

“The issue and the people do not go away when they do these clearings, they just go somewhere else,” Gill said.

Several other outreach programs were on site Wednesday as well.

Tiny Herron of NuLease Medical Services said it’s important to be there when the cleanup happens.

“Just so we can say in contact with them and keep that consistent service providing going on,” Herron explained.

Herron said they offer several services like for behavioral health and substance abuse. They were even offering transportation. Herron said the main goal, however, is to find shelter.

“We have a lot of services in the city but they’re just not tapped into especially with this population,” said Herron, “so the thought is we’re going to bring those resources to them.”

Herron and other outreach workers said it’s harder to follow up with the homeless population once they disperse from these sites. That’s another big reason they’re out there.

”The most important part of outreach in general is just building human connection,” Gill said, “so to tie that in with what is happening today, we try to add a level of humanity to something that seems so otherwise.”

Louisville Metro has acknowledged there is much more that needs to be done to address homelessness and have taken several other steps to combat it, such as purchasing new land for an outdoor shelter.

