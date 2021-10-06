Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday night by Louisville Metro Police Department near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Officer Beth Ruoff said he was found on Blevins Gap Road near Valley Station and south of the Gene Snyder Freeway around 10:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released, nor has any suspect information. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.