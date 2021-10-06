Support Local Businesses
Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday night by Louisville Metro Police Department near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

Officer Beth Ruoff said he was found on Blevins Gap Road near Valley Station and south of the Gene Snyder Freeway around 10:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released, nor has any suspect information. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

