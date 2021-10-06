Support Local Businesses
Man reported missing joins search party searching for him

When a man joined a search party for a missing person, he did not realize it was actually him being sought.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Media reports say a man in Turkey joined a search party for a missing person not realizing the individual being pursued was him.

Beyhan Mutlu went drinking with a friend in a forest in northwest Turkey late Tuesday.

His wife reported him missing after he did not return home and she heard he had walked away from his friend.

Turkish online news site T24 reported Friday that gendarmerie and rescue teams were called in to find Mutlu, who had gone to sleep in a house in the forest.

He came across members of the search party in the morning. Mutlu realized he was the focus of the search when they began calling his name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

