Police: Man arrested after leaving scene of crash to get more whiskey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after officers say he left the scene of an accident to get more alcohol.

Authorities say officers were called to a hit and run at Weinbach and Maxwell around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

An affidavit states that Shawn Bitter hit another vehicle and left the scene.

Officials say Bitter started to flee but stopped shortly after the accident because of the damage done to his vehicle.

Officers placed him in handcuffs. They say he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, had bloodshot eyes and they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Police say Bitter knew he was involved in the accident but told officers he didn’t stay because he was going to get more whiskey.

According to an affidavit, Bitter admitted to drinking Monday night and Tuesday morning before the accident.

However, officials say he refused sobriety tests.

Bitter is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.