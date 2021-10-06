‘Rightful owner’ of 770 pounds of marijuana sought in Florida, sheriff says

(WAVE) - A sheriff in Florida is trying to find the “rightful owner” of 770 pounds of marijuana.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said his investigators are working to find the owner of the “high grade” weed so they can keep the owner and the “lost property” in a “secure area” — likely behind bars.

“We are so excited to return something this valuable to its rightful owner that we are also going to throw in an all expenses paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!” the post says.

The sheriff said the marijuana, which could have a street value of around $2 million, was found by narcotics agents in a storage building in Viera, Florida.

