Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Jefferson County Public Schools students, one with a stolen loaded gun, were arrested at Seneca High School Wednesday for their alleged involvement in an armed carjacking.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers arrested the two students, both underage boys, at the school on Wednesday. Smiley said they are believed to be the suspects involved in a carjacking where a woman was held at gunpoint at a Wendy’s on Outer Loop on Sept. 29.

The gun was found in the backpack of one of the suspects, Smiley said.

This is the fourth gun found at a JCPS school in two months.

Seneca High School Principal Michael Guy sent a letter to parents explaining what happened. It said:

“It is our goal to maintain a consistent line of communication with our families to dispel any rumors and ensure you have the most accurate information. We value being a part of your child’s educational experience in Jefferson County Public Schools and want to inform you of a circumstance this afternoon at our school.

Today, our school buses were delayed leaving campus for dismissal due to police arriving on our campus. Louisville Metro Police came to our school late this afternoon as part of an investigation that was not related to Seneca.

During the course of that investigation, police did locate a gun in a student’s backpack. The student in possession of the weapon was addressed in accordance with our policies and procedures. The weapon was never used in a threatening manner and there was never a direct threat made to our school.

The safety of our students and staff is our priority and is of the utmost importance to us. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to call our office.”

JCPS does not have school resource officers (SROs) at any of their schools, causing debate.

This story will be updated.

