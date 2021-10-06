Suspect in homicide case involving pedestrian arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A not guilty plea was entered for a man charged following a deadly September crash at a Louisville cemetery.

Shaali Singogo, 32, of New Albany, Ind., was arraigned this morning on murder and criminal mischief charges.

Shaali Singogo (LMDC)

The crash happened on Preston Highway around 10 p.m. Sept. 29. Witnesses told police that following the crash a man took items from the vehicle involved a fled from the scene.

Officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by the vehicle. The victim, Nolan James Hovell, 25, of Louisville, died after being taken to UofL Health - University Hospital.

Investigators were lead to Singogo after hearing a recorded call during which he admitted to driving through a fence and into a cemetery where he crashed his vehicle and fled.

Bond for Singogo was kept at $100,000 cash. Unless he is indicted by a grand jury, his next court date will be October 14.

