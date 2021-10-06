Well in Louisville park closed several days after 5-year-old boy fell in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two City of Louisville departments are investigating an apparent breakdown in communication after a child fell in an open well in a public park.

On Sept. 30, a 5-year-old boy fell more than 6 feet into the opening of a sanitary sewer line in Camp Taylor Park. The child ended up scraped and bruised on his arm and back, the child’s aunt, Angelica Rowe, said.

“It is terrifying, especially when your child is yelling, ‘Help me,’ and you don’t know how,” Rowe said tearfully. “I still think, what if he had been knocked unconscious? Would I have been able to find him?”

Minutes after rescuing the child, Rowe said she called a number for Louisville Metro Parks and spoke to an employee at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center to have the well secured.

“I pretty much told them they need to get somebody out here to fix that,” Rowe said. “She said, ‘I work for Metro Parks, and I will take the report.’”

Rowe said a friend also made a call the next day to Metro 311 to make sure the city was aware of the exposed hazard.

“So, at that point, I assumed everything would be fine and that they would fix it,” Rowe said. “That’s not what happened.”

An inspection by WAVE 3 News showed the well opening was still dangerous five days after the incident. After calls from WAVE 3 News on Tuesday, the cover was re-installed and secured over the opening.

Metro Sewer District officials believe someone tried to steal the heavy cast iron cover, but Metro Parks officials could not reveal how long the well has been open or who placed a piece of wood over it. Both departments on Wednesday were investigating internally how the original calls for action had not been reported to appropriate personnel.

“We are looking into this internally to determine who received the call and what steps were taken,” Metro Parks spokeswoman Morgan Woodrum said in an email. “Corrective action will occur, if needed.”

