Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Well in Louisville park closed several days after 5-year-old boy fell in

On Sept. 30, a 5-year-old boy fell more than 6 feet into the opening of a sanitary sewer line...
On Sept. 30, a 5-year-old boy fell more than 6 feet into the opening of a sanitary sewer line in Camp Taylor Park.(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two City of Louisville departments are investigating an apparent breakdown in communication after a child fell in an open well in a public park.

On Sept. 30, a 5-year-old boy fell more than 6 feet into the opening of a sanitary sewer line in Camp Taylor Park. The child ended up scraped and bruised on his arm and back, the child’s aunt, Angelica Rowe, said.

“It is terrifying, especially when your child is yelling, ‘Help me,’ and you don’t know how,” Rowe said tearfully. “I still think, what if he had been knocked unconscious? Would I have been able to find him?”

Minutes after rescuing the child, Rowe said she called a number for Louisville Metro Parks and spoke to an employee at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center to have the well secured.

“I pretty much told them they need to get somebody out here to fix that,” Rowe said. “She said, ‘I work for Metro Parks, and I will take the report.’”

Rowe said a friend also made a call the next day to Metro 311 to make sure the city was aware of the exposed hazard.

“So, at that point, I assumed everything would be fine and that they would fix it,” Rowe said. “That’s not what happened.”

An inspection by WAVE 3 News showed the well opening was still dangerous five days after the incident. After calls from WAVE 3 News on Tuesday, the cover was re-installed and secured over the opening.

Metro Sewer District officials believe someone tried to steal the heavy cast iron cover, but Metro Parks officials could not reveal how long the well has been open or who placed a piece of wood over it. Both departments on Wednesday were investigating internally how the original calls for action had not been reported to appropriate personnel.

“We are looking into this internally to determine who received the call and what steps were taken,” Metro Parks spokeswoman Morgan Woodrum said in an email. “Corrective action will occur, if needed.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
A crash between two semi-trucks on the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Scott County,...
Driver dies in crash between 2 semis on I-65 North in Scott County, Ind.
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Gov. Beshear said the General Assembly will have the final say on the essential worker bonuses.
Gov. Beshear to propose $400M in essential worker bonuses for Kentucky
A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple...
Rollover crash on I-65 South near Fairgrounds causes delays

Latest News

“We are kids, not criminals,” a JCPS student said during a protest outside of a school board...
JCPS students, parents protest against SROs outside of school board meeting
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
After giving the occupants 21 days notice, Louisville Metro cleared out several downtown...
Louisville Metro clears downtown homeless encampments
Shaali Singogo, 32, of New Albany, Ind., is charged with murder and criminal mischief.
Suspect in homicide case involving pedestrian arraigned