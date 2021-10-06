Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 20 years for crimes in connection to 2015 Derby Day homicide

Fatima Abu-Diab was convicted with facilitation to murder, ten counts of robbery in the first...
Fatima Abu-Diab was convicted with facilitation to murder, ten counts of robbery in the first degree, and illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman on trial for her connection to the murder of a Canadian tourist on Derby Day in 2015 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Fatima Abu-Diab was convicted with facilitation to murder, ten counts of robbery in the first degree, and illegal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Abu-Diab, along with her brother, Fahed B. Abu-Diab, and boyfriend, Tyrone Thomas, committed strong-arm robberies around hotels and apartment complexes on Oaks and Derby Day of 2015, according to arrest reports.

The three suspects held up Scott Hunter, 49, from Toronto, and another man as they were walking back to their hotel around 11:10 p.m. Derby night. Thomas fired multiple shots, which hit and killed Hunter.

Sentencing for the two other suspects is scheduled in late October.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner

Latest News

Firefighter Joseph “Joey” Wright with the Nichols Fire District in Bullitt County died on...
Bullitt County firefighter honored by organization after his sudden death
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case Henrico girl, after 21 years
When a man joined a search party for a missing person, he did not realize it was actually him...
Man reported missing joins search party searching for him
“We are kids, not criminals,” a JCPS student said during a protest outside of a school board...
JCPS students, parents protest against SROs outside of school board meeting