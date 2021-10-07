1 treated after minor accident involving JCPS bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS student is being treated at a hospital following an accidne involving one of the district’s school buses.

The accident happened at 15th and Breckinridge streets at 8:05 a.m. and involved the bus and a passenger car, according to MetroSafe.

JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said the bus had five students aboard and was heading to Maupin Elementary.

Murphy said the injuries to the student are non-life threatening.

