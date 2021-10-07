Support Local Businesses
CNN: Remnants of recently used campsite found at Carlton Reserve

Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to CNN, police have found remnants of a campsite that appeared to have been recently used at the Carlton Reserve. A source close to the family told CNN’s Chris Cuomo this information on Wednesday.

ABC7 learned earlier on Wednesday that Brian’s father, Chris Laundrie, was asked to help with the search. Here is what Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement to ABC7:

“Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today. Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be. Unfortunately, North Port Police had to postpone Chris’ involvement but Chris and Roberta and hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist.”

ABC7 then reached out to Josh Taylor, the PIO for North Port Police Department, who said this:

“The FBI is the lead. The NPPD, would not be making these decisions and actions. The FBI would have to answer if that was true.”

According to CNN, Chris Laundrie was asked to help with the search until the discovery of the campsite, and then he was told officials wanted to search the area alone. CNN reached out to the North Port Police Department, who told them that the FBI is the lead in the case and would be making those decisions.

The Carlton Reserve has been closed to visitors since the search started.

CNN is also reporting that Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was asked to help with the search on Wednesday.

For a timeline of these events, you can click here.

