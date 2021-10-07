Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cold-case group claims to know who Zodiac Killer was

By KOVR staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KOVR) - The identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer has been a mystery for decades, until now ... maybe.

An independent cold case group claims to have uncovered the name of the man linked to at least five murders in northern California during the late 1960s.

The Case Breakers, a group who says it’s made up of retired law enforcement and military members, claims to have cracked the code in letters the Zodiac Killer wrote.

They identified the killer as Gary Frances Poste, who lived and worked as painter in Groveland but died in 2018.

The group alleged the man is responsible for the murder of Cheri Jo Bates.

In 1967, Riverside Police received a handwritten letter that led investigators to believe the murder was connected to the Zodiac, but in 2016 investigators received an anonymous letter from a person admitting what was written was a sick joke.

Riverside Police are still investigating Bates’ murder but are not connecting the murder to the Zodiac Killer.

Meantime police in Vallejo sent a statement regarding their Zodiac Killer case, the 1969 murders of Michael Mageua and Darlene Ferrin, saying the case remains under investigation.

They add they are unable to confirm or deny the validity of the reports.

“There has not been a lot of new information developed over the last several years that I’m aware of,” said Jim Jax, who has spent his career on the Zodiac task force, working to identify the infamous killer.

When asked to comment on the claim from the Case Breakers, the FBI branch in San Francisco issued a statement saying the Zodiac Killer case remains open and that they have no new information available.

The Zodiac Killer was never caught and claimed to have killed as many as 37 people.

The suspect gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media boasting of the killings up until 1974.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Latest News

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in...
Alabama swamped, child died in floods from slow-moving front
Social media users share videos of flooding in Birmingham, AL, including a flooded street and a...
Videos of flash flooding in Alabama
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Investigators board ship that was anchored near oil pipeline
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11