Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

Funeral arrangements for 10-month-old boy announced
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 W 70th St. in Shreveport. The family requests privacy during the ceremony. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common St. in Shreveport.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Young Jr. is accused of shooting and killing a man shooting at an apartment complex on...
Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex identified; suspect charged with murder
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station...
Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
A June murder suspect appears to be a heavyset, Black man with multiple tattoos on his arms and...
Search underway for Louisville murder suspect

Latest News

Denny Rumfelt, 29, admitted to killing Meaghan Dunn, 26, and duct taping and wrapping her body...
Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County
Department of Justice providing resources to LMPD
When Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson had a plan for his latest restaurant, he said his usual...
Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson takes his culinary talents to west Louisville
Jennah Blair, 17, finished radiation September 10, 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Win a House and Help a Child... like this ballet dancer and brain cancer survivor
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots