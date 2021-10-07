Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish coroner’s office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6915 W 70th St. in Shreveport. The family requests privacy during the ceremony. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common St. in Shreveport.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black. (Felicia Black)

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

