FORECAST: Another wet day before drier weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: On-and-off showers today; lower rain chances on Friday
  • RETURN TO SUMMER? High jump into the mid-80s this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see rounds of rain throughout the day with occasional breaks in-between. As the area of low pressure moves away, rain chances will gradually decrease. Highs today sit in the 70s.

Rain chances continue to drop off this evening. With clouds clearing in some locations overnight, patchy fog is possible Friday morning. Lows tonight look to fall into the 50s and low 60s.

Partly cloudy skies are in Friday’s forecast as highs top out in the 70s once again. Scattered downpours are possible during the afternoon. We’ll see some clouds overhead Friday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s and sunshine. The warm continues into the beginning of next week with isolated rain chances.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
