FORECAST: Cloudy with scattered showers; fog possible overnight

RAIN CHANCES: On-and-off showers today; lower rain chances on Friday

RETURN TO SUMMER: High jump into the mid-80s this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect additional rounds of rain this afternoon and evening; some of today’s downpours may be heavy. In-between the showers and thunderstorms, temperatures try to warm into the 70s.

As the area of low pressure responsible for our rain chances moves away, they will gradually decrease this evening. Lows tonight look to fall into the 50s and low 60s as clouds clear. Areas where clouds clear are likely to deal with fog Friday morning.

Partly sunny skies are in tomorrow’s forecast as highs top out in the 70s once again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon, especially in areas north of I-64.

Temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s Friday night beneath partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible Saturday morning.

The weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s and sunshine. The warm continues into the beginning of next week with isolated rain chances.

