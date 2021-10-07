Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student

Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station...
Louisville Metro police and JCPS Security were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station road after a gun was found by staff member in the backpack of a student.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fifth time this school year, a gun has been found being carried on school grounds by a Jefferson County Public Schools student.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station Road on a report of a weapon at school.

Sources tell WAVE 3 News a loaded gun was recovered from the backpack of a student by school staff.

Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokeswoman, confirmed that a gun was found, but said it was never used in a threatening manner.

In a statement, Murphy said, “The matter is being handled in accordance with our Student Support Behavior and Intervention Handbook.”

Murphy said JCPS Security is handling the investigation. The student was cited for having the weapon on school grounds.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 10/7/21
Middle school students at Olmsted Academy North use a lab that is part of the Verizon...
New innovative lab at Olmsted Academy North gives students access to advanced technology
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Active shooter training drills were provided for local law enforcement at Bullitt Central High...
Law enforcement agencies gather for real-time active shooter training