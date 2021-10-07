Gun found in backpack of JCPS middle school student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the fifth time this school year, a gun has been found being carried on school grounds by a Jefferson County Public Schools student.

Louisville Metro police say officers were called to Stuart Middle School on Valley Station Road on a report of a weapon at school.

Sources tell WAVE 3 News a loaded gun was recovered from the backpack of a student by school staff.

Renee Murphy, a JCPS spokeswoman, confirmed that a gun was found, but said it was never used in a threatening manner.

In a statement, Murphy said, “The matter is being handled in accordance with our Student Support Behavior and Intervention Handbook.”

Murphy said JCPS Security is handling the investigation. The student was cited for having the weapon on school grounds.

