JCPS Board votes to approve ‘Test to Stay’ and ‘Test to Play’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education finally conducted business on Thursday.

Tuesday’s meeting ended abruptly when arguments broke out in the crowd.

The meeting did not include public comment and the room was nearly empty on Thursday.

The board only discussed changes to the district’s COVID-19 response. The measure passed unanimously.

Test-to-stay will be effective starting October 17. The “Test to Stay” program is designed for asymptomatic students who come into close contact with someone else who tests positive for COVID-19.

Usually, those students would be forced to quarantine for a set period of time. However, with “Test to Stay” those students would be able to take daily, rapid tests the night before school and return to the classroom.

“Test to Play” requires all student-athletes to take weekly, rapid COVID-19 tests at their schools. If students miss the day of regular testing at their school, they may attend testing that is offered daily at middle and high schools and other sites after school free of charge.

Board members said some families did not like the idea of testing requirements, which they did not understand.

“I just don’t have any tolerance anymore for this testing,” James Craig of District 3 said. “We just got a lot of emails from parents today who are opposed to the idea of having their kids have to test in order to play basketball or other sports. At this point, if you don’t want to test your child. I don’t understand why you don’t care that they might be positive or they might be spreading it.”

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said these changes were necessary in order to reduce quarantines and keep a closer eye on cases.

“We want to make sure our kids can participate, and we don’t have to shut down sports, everyone gets to participate in things like basketball, wrestling and all of our extracurricular activities because that’s critical and most importantly we’re able to stay in school and we don’t see increases in spread because we are having winter athletics and extracurricular activities,” Dr. Pollio said.

The measure also included approval for the vaccine incentive for staff and temporary salary for hourly classified staff.

