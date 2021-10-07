JCPS school board meeting rescheduled — with no public comment section

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, the Jefferson County Board of Education will meet again after its meeting was abruptly called off on Oct. 5.

The new meeting will be held at 2:15 p.m. at the Vanhoose Education Center. It will not include public comment.

People in the crowd disrupted Tuesday’s meeting over armed resource officers in schools. Some are calling for them to return, while others want to keep armed officers out of schools.

The clashes broke out during the meeting’s public comment section, though school resource officers were not a topic on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

Hollie Ruwe was the first person to address the district’s response to COVID-19. She asked the board to vote against the “Test to Stay” program involving COVID-19 testing and quarantines.

Her moment at the mic was interrupted by chatter in the crowd.

“I’m very upset,” Ruwe said. “This is the first time I ever came to a board meeting, and this is important to me. Not everybody should be punished. We should be allowed to be heard. That is our right as citizens of Louisville and as taxpayers.”

Ruwe and other people who signed up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting will not be allowed to address the board on Thursday, though people are invited to join virtually or in-person.

The district has not discussed plans or changes to avoid interruptions for future meetings.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.