Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kroger hiring 1,500 new health care employees

Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks.
Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks.(Kroger)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Kroger is hiring more employees for its healthcare division.

Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks. A spokesperson said the company is looking for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners.

Kroger is pushing for its staff to be fully vaccinated and is offering a one-time payment of $100 to fully vaccinated associates.

Find what jobs are available and apply here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Latest News

Chris McQueen
‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19
The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19