Kroger hiring 1,500 new health care employees
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Kroger is hiring more employees for its healthcare division.
Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks. A spokesperson said the company is looking for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners.
Kroger is pushing for its staff to be fully vaccinated and is offering a one-time payment of $100 to fully vaccinated associates.
Find what jobs are available and apply here.
