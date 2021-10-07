Kroger hiring 1,500 new health care employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, Kroger is hiring more employees for its healthcare division.

Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks. A spokesperson said the company is looking for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners.

Kroger is pushing for its staff to be fully vaccinated and is offering a one-time payment of $100 to fully vaccinated associates.

Find what jobs are available and apply here.

