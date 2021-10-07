Support Local Businesses
Law enforcement agencies gather for real-time active shooter training

Active shooter training drills were provided for local law enforcement at Bullitt Central High School Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local law enforcement agencies were given a chance Thursday to learn how to handle an active shooter with a real-time scenario. Ten different agencies joined in on a federal training exercise at Bullitt Central High School. Officers trained for a moment they hope never comes.

Although the drills were at a school, they practiced several other scenarios as well. The goal is to prepare for a situation at any place at any time.

“It’s about any place where the public may be,” said Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar. “We need to be as prepared as we can to deal with someone trying to harm folks in that situation and this training will provide our agencies with the tools to be prepared.”

The agencies that showed up Thursday came from all over, including Bullitt , Hardin, Nelson, Shelby and Jefferson Counties.

“This training will allow the ten agencies that have instructor participating to take their training back to their departments in the event [of] the worst day that we can ever imagine happening in our community,” said Sholar.

The training is done by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC). It’s made possible for free for police agencies by congress-allotted funds.

