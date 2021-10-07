Support Local Businesses
LMDC ‘wildly unsafe,’ spokesperson tells Metro Council Public Safety Committee

There are only two correctional officers overseeing 200 to 300 inmates at one time at LMDC, a spokesperson said on Oct. 6.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was the center focus at Wednesday’s Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee meeting.

There are only two correctional officers overseeing 200 to 300 inmates at one time at LMDC, a spokesperson said.

The staffing shortage is hurting other services at the jail as well. Counselors are supposed to show up twice a day but only get to show up three times a week. Whenever guards are unavailable, the counselors are forced to go alone into inmates’ cells if no others are nearby.

“On top of that, sometimes they’re forced to go into these cells by themselves with inmates because the guards can’t help them,” Andrey Berchem, LMDC’s civilian employee spokesperson, said.

“Obviously, I assume that would be against protocol,” a councilwoman responded.

“Yes, and wildly unsafe,” Berchem said.

LMDC is not just understaffed, it is also undersupplied. Berchem said for instance, not every corrections officer is equipped with a radio, and should something bad happen on the jail floor, they are not in direct communication with each other.

Members of Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 have said LMDC Director Dwayne Clark ignores the well-being of his staff and inmates, and no matter how it’s perpetrated. In September, they voted against Clark and requested a meeting with Mayor Fischer to address the allegations against Clark and his administration.

