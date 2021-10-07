Support Local Businesses
Man killed in Bank St. shooting

Louisville Metro police investigating an October 7, 2021 shooting that killed man in his 50s at...
Louisville Metro police investigating an October 7, 2021 shooting that killed man in his 50s at a home on Bank Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed a man this morning in the Portland neighborhood.

MetroSafe dispatched officers to the 1800 block of Bank Street around 8:40 a.m. about the shooting. Officer Beth Rouff, an LMPD spokesperson, said responding officers found a man in his mid-to late 50s dead from a gunshot wound.

All parties involved in the case appear to be accounted for, Rouff said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

