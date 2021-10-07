Man killed in Bank St. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed a man this morning in the Portland neighborhood.

MetroSafe dispatched officers to the 1800 block of Bank Street around 8:40 a.m. about the shooting. Officer Beth Rouff, an LMPD spokesperson, said responding officers found a man in his mid-to late 50s dead from a gunshot wound.

All parties involved in the case appear to be accounted for, Rouff said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

