Man shot, killed at Shively apartment complex; suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot in Shively Thursday evening, and the person believed to have pulled the trigger is in police custody.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ramser Court near Dixie Highway, Shively Police Department Sgt. Patrick Allen said. Officers found the victim and he was rushed to UofL Hospital where he died.

His identity has not been revealed, though Allen said he was middle-aged.

No information on the suspect was provided other than that they are custody.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.