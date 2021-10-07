New contractor jumps in to prevent Shelby County family’s home from collapsing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new contractor has now secured a Shelby County family’s home from falling into a giant hole in their yard.

“Never seen anything like it,” Luke Haire, the owner of Champion Waterproofing and Haire Construction, said.

The Sacras have four small children living in their home. The moment Haire saw the hole in the family’s yard, he said he couldn’t turn his back on them.

“It definitely tugged on my heart strings when I got here and see the kids and see the house falling in,” he said.

Haire and his team worked to prevent the house, whose walls were in danger of collapsing, from falling into the hole.

An earlier WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation found that Tim Ridgway, the contractor hired to build a basement and addition to the Sacra family house, didn’t have a tax occupational license or business license. Ridgway also didn’t have a registered company with the state or insurance.

Records did show that Ridgeway had a previous sodomy conviction that involved a minor.

“I don’t know if I can say how I felt on camera,” Ricky Sacra, the homeowner, said about finding out about Ridgeway’s conviction.

Sacra, a veteran who spent 25 years in the military, said Ridgway’s dig on their property was collapsing and after spending thousands of dollars on the project, he bailed.

“I was dismissed from the job and threatened,” Ridgway told WAVE 3 News when he was tracked down at a liquor store where he works, despite having been arrested for an alleged DUI four months ago.

Within 48 hours of seeing the hole, Haire sent his team to secure the house. He said the recent rain could have made the home collapse.

“I’m surprised it didn’t before we got here,” Haire said.

Hair had to rip out Ridgeway’s previous work, noting it wasn’t leveled out. The hole now has a floor and concrete walls, but Haire said the Sacras are now out of money to complete the project.

He estimates the family will need about $100,000 using the cheapest materials.

“We jumped right in on it,” Haire said. “I hope that there’s other people that see this and will help them as well.”

To help the family, contact Champion Waterproofing and Haire Construction or click here.

