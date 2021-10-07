Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New contractor jumps in to prevent Shelby County family’s home from collapsing

The family said their previous contractor bailed on the project, leaving a massive hole on their property
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new pool given that giant hole in their yard. But you’d be wrong.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new contractor has now secured a Shelby County family’s home from falling into a giant hole in their yard.

“Never seen anything like it,” Luke Haire, the owner of Champion Waterproofing and Haire Construction, said.

The Sacras have four small children living in their home. The moment Haire saw the hole in the family’s yard, he said he couldn’t turn his back on them.

“It definitely tugged on my heart strings when I got here and see the kids and see the house falling in,” he said.

Haire and his team worked to prevent the house, whose walls were in danger of collapsing, from falling into the hole.

An earlier WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation found that Tim Ridgway, the contractor hired to build a basement and addition to the Sacra family house, didn’t have a tax occupational license or business license. Ridgway also didn’t have a registered company with the state or insurance.

Records did show that Ridgeway had a previous sodomy conviction that involved a minor.

“I don’t know if I can say how I felt on camera,” Ricky Sacra, the homeowner, said about finding out about Ridgeway’s conviction.

Sacra, a veteran who spent 25 years in the military, said Ridgway’s dig on their property was collapsing and after spending thousands of dollars on the project, he bailed.

“I was dismissed from the job and threatened,” Ridgway told WAVE 3 News when he was tracked down at a liquor store where he works, despite having been arrested for an alleged DUI four months ago.

Within 48 hours of seeing the hole, Haire sent his team to secure the house. He said the recent rain could have made the home collapse.

“I’m surprised it didn’t before we got here,” Haire said.

Hair had to rip out Ridgeway’s previous work, noting it wasn’t leveled out. The hole now has a floor and concrete walls, but Haire said the Sacras are now out of money to complete the project.

He estimates the family will need about $100,000 using the cheapest materials.

“We jumped right in on it,” Haire said. “I hope that there’s other people that see this and will help them as well.”

To help the family, contact Champion Waterproofing and Haire Construction or click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Gov. Beshear said the General Assembly will have the final say on the essential worker bonuses.
Gov. Beshear to propose $400M in essential worker bonuses for Kentucky
A crash between two semi-trucks on the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Scott County,...
Driver dies in crash between 2 semis on I-65 North in Scott County, Ind.
A rollover crash involving two vehicles on I-65 South near the Fairgrounds blocked multiple...
Rollover crash on I-65 South near Fairgrounds causes delays

Latest News

Corrections Officers Speak Out on Work Conditions
‘I felt safer in Afghanistan’: LMDC officers plead for change at jail
Some people, if not cleared out, may lose their makeshift homes on Tuesday.
Deadline on clearing homeless camps approaches; people relocating but not leaving streets
Some people in Newburg, where Derby City Gaming is located, are hesitant about the new downtown...
Derby City Gaming fans hopeful new downtown gaming space will benefit community
Fall events bounce back in WAVE Country