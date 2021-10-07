Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New innovative lab at Olmsted Academy North gives students access to advanced technology

Middle school students at Olmsted Academy North use a lab that is part of the Verizon...
Middle school students at Olmsted Academy North use a lab that is part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program. The program provides free technology, access, and innovative learning tools to underserved schools across the country.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Innovation and creativity will ooze out of a lab at Olmsted Academy North. The students will get a whole new experience in learning thanks to Verizon.

Students like 12-year-old Caleb Allen are transforming from consumers to creators in middle school.

“{I’m] working on calibrating it [the robot] so it can detect this red line,” Allen said.

Allen and 13-year-old Ritchie Evans already mapped out careers in software engineering. First steps are taking care of the robotic kinks in school.

“I’m basically just adding a third reality to this [program, “Evans said. “And I do code a man to walk through his temple, come through the other side and say stand guard.”

What happens in the lab doesn’t stay in the lab. That’s the pride and joy for lab coach and mentor Tom Wolken. His students used their augmented and virtual reality tools to create an interactive Black History Project.

“They will actually be walking through the museum themselves{in the virtual reality},” Wolken said. “They’ll hear audio and see pictures.”

The lab is part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program. It provides free technology, access, and innovative learning tools to underserved schools across the country. Allen said it gave him tools he would have never gotten on his own as he calibrates his robot to follow the red line.

“It’s really just the thrill of the game,” Allen said. “You really don’t know if it’s going to work properly or not until you try it.”

The room gives students access to augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printing, electrical circuits, and coding.

After the castles and robots, the students say the spark is that they know they can create technology no one else has before.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Active shooter training drills were provided for local law enforcement at Bullitt Central High...
Law enforcement agencies gather for real-time active shooter training
Amit Raj Anthony, 41, of Shepherdsville, is charged with one count of assault and seven counts...
Man accused of shooting at people in a Shepherdsville park
Louisville Metro police investigating an October 7, 2021 shooting that killed man in his 50s at...
Man killed in Bank St. shooting