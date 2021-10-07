Support Local Businesses
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday:

The Governor started by saying company investments continue to grow in the state.

He announced QSR Automation’s headquarters relocation and expansion project, which will bring 30 new jobs and a $10 million investment into Kentucky’s economy.

Beshear continued by highlighting the Kentucky Small business tax credit, which aims to bring 211 full-time jobs to the state. The credit also brought $2.1 million in investments into Kentucky and introduced a $27.45 average hourly wage.

He then said October is manufacturing month in Kentucky, which recognizes over 250,000 employed Kentuckians.

The Governor transitioned to a COVID-19 update.

“We continue to see good things in our COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear.

In the past week, hospitalizations decreased 17% and almost all numbers continue to trend downward.

“Our cases are going down,” said the governor. “Our positivity rates are going down.”

He said not all news is good, though. As of Thursday afternoon, 16 pediatric patients are hospitalized for COVID with six in ICU and foue on ventilators.

Beshear also announced 50 new deaths Thursday. This officially puts Kentucky past 9,000 deaths.

“More than we’ve lost in any modern war,” said Beshear.

The Governor ended the COVID portion of the conference by asking Kentuckians to share what they believe makes Kentucky special in an effort to raise spirits. He added that he hopes this can help to make the state stronger as we come to the end of the pandemic.

He then recognized this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star, John Rosenberg. He is an Eastern Kentucky native and Holocaust survivor who founded AppalReD Kentucky.

“He’s an Eastern Kentucky legend,” said the Governor. “He’s a legend in the legal community, but he is also one of the most humble, incredible, the right word is graceful, men that I have ever had the opportunity to meet.”

