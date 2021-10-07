Support Local Businesses
Search underway for Louisville murder suspect

A June murder suspect appears to be a heavyset, Black man with multiple tattoos on his arms and what looks like a teardrop on his eye, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis said. The suspect may also walk with a limp.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search is underway for a suspect linked to a deadly June double shooting on South 24th Street.

He appears to be a heavyset Black man with multiple tattoos on his arms and what looks like a teardrop on his eye, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Aaron Ellis said. The suspect may also walk with a limp.

(Story continues below video)

The shooting happened on June 8 around 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South 24th Street in the California neighborhood. LMPD investigators found a man and woman that had both been shot several times, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said, and they were rushed to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Donnie Fitch, 33, later died, a Jefferson County deputy coroner said.

Ellis said the public’s help is needed in finding and identifying the shooting suspect. Information can be submitted through the new LMPD Crime Tip Portal or by calling the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

