‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are coming together to support a familiar face.

“We were shocked and devastated,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “Chris is not only a KSP officer but he’s a community partner of ours and it just devastated us.”

Kentucky State Police trooper Chris McQueen is fighting for his life in an ICU bed in Cincinnati as he deals with COVID-19 complications, motivating Post 11 communities to step up and offer their help.

“We wanted to start fundraising to help his family because not only is he an officer and a community partner, he’s a father, a son and a husband,” Monhollen said.

From Corbin to London, community members are working to help he and his family in his time of need, something Monhollen said is incredible to witness.

“It’s been amazing,” Monhollen said. “We’re so grateful for the support of the community and I know after talking to his wife Jessica, she’s so grateful for the people that have been supportive.”

She and others are looking to send one message to their friend as he continues to fight.

“We love you, we’re praying for you and we are here to support you and your family however you need us,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen also said that they plan to host a community chili dinner in McQueen’s honor. The details of that event will be available when released.

