Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘We were devastated’: Communities rallying behind KSP trooper battling COVID-19

Chris McQueen
Chris McQueen(Courtesy of the McQueen Family)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are coming together to support a familiar face.

“We were shocked and devastated,” Corbin Tourism Executive Director Maggy Monhollen said. “Chris is not only a KSP officer but he’s a community partner of ours and it just devastated us.”

Kentucky State Police trooper Chris McQueen is fighting for his life in an ICU bed in Cincinnati as he deals with COVID-19 complications, motivating Post 11 communities to step up and offer their help.

“We wanted to start fundraising to help his family because not only is he an officer and a community partner, he’s a father, a son and a husband,” Monhollen said.

From Corbin to London, community members are working to help he and his family in his time of need, something Monhollen said is incredible to witness.

“It’s been amazing,” Monhollen said. “We’re so grateful for the support of the community and I know after talking to his wife Jessica, she’s so grateful for the people that have been supportive.”

She and others are looking to send one message to their friend as he continues to fight.

“We love you, we’re praying for you and we are here to support you and your family however you need us,” Monhollen said.

Monhollen also said that they plan to host a community chili dinner in McQueen’s honor. The details of that event will be available when released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Latest News

Kroger Health wants to add 1,500 new employees over the next several weeks.
Kroger hiring 1,500 new health care employees
Daniel Baldwin, 62, is suspected of killing Sandra Luedeman, 74, after arguing with her over...
‘She pleaded for help’: Woman, 74, stabbed to death after suspect allegedly stepped on her dog
There are only two correctional officers overseeing 200 to 300 inmates at one time at LMDC, a...
LMDC ‘wildly unsafe,’ spokesperson tells Metro Council Public Safety Committee
Trimen Career Placement owner Shaun Spencer trains a new employee. Spencer hopes a new...
$2.2 million in micro-loans set to aid west Louisville businesses
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
CNN: Remnants of recently used campsite found at Carlton Reserve