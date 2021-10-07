Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman believed to have been struck by multiple vehicles is under investigation.

Around 2:55 a.m., Louisville Metro police were called to Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive on a report of a person down in the roadway. Officers found a woman, who was wearing dark clothing, that had been struck by an unknown vehicle. Police believe she had been crossing Bardstown Road from west to east. The woman was not crossing at an intersection and the lighting in the area was poor, investigators said.

According to witnesses, a second vehicle struck the woman after she was down in the roadway. That vehicle, believed to be an SUV, stopped before it continued down Bardstown Road.

The victim was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit. Anyone with information should call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Terry Smith, 26, was shot and killed Sept. 26, 2021 while driving to work on the Watterson...
Fiancé of slain JCPS bus driver: ‘He was just trying to go to work’
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking
His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom...
Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead on Blevins Gap Road.
Man found shot dead near Jefferson Memorial Forest

Latest News

There are only two correctional officers overseeing 200 to 300 inmates at one time at LMDC, a...
LMDC ‘wildly unsafe,’ spokesperson tells Metro Council Public Safety Committee
Trimen Career Placement owner Shaun Spencer trains a new employee. Spencer hopes a new...
$2.2 million in micro-loans set to aid west Louisville businesses
After giving the occupants 21 days notice, Louisville Metro cleared out several downtown...
Louisville Metro clears downtown homeless encampments
Seneca High School gymnasium in Louisville, Kentucky
Student with loaded stolen gun among 2 arrested at Seneca HS for alleged carjacking