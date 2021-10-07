Woman killed in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a woman believed to have been struck by multiple vehicles is under investigation.

Around 2:55 a.m., Louisville Metro police were called to Bardstown Road and Meadow Drive on a report of a person down in the roadway. Officers found a woman, who was wearing dark clothing, that had been struck by an unknown vehicle. Police believe she had been crossing Bardstown Road from west to east. The woman was not crossing at an intersection and the lighting in the area was poor, investigators said.

According to witnesses, a second vehicle struck the woman after she was down in the roadway. That vehicle, believed to be an SUV, stopped before it continued down Bardstown Road.

The victim was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit. Anyone with information should call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

