Admitted murderer released from jail in Meade County

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Accused murderer Denny Rumfelt was released from the Meade County Detention Center.

Rumfelt, 29, of Vine Grove, admitted to killing a woman and duct taping and wrapping her body in a sleeping bag in his pickup truck on Sept. 22, a police report said. He surrendered to Meade County Sheriff’s Department deputies and was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The victim was Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, a Gatton Academy and University of Kentucky graduate.

“Meaghan was a fun-loving, spunky, and creative young lady who always had a smile on her face and a laugh to share,” a post on the Gatton Academy Facebook page said about Dunn. “We offer our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.”

Information on a possible motive has not been released.

